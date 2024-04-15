Tnf LLC Purchases 103 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tnf LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $9,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $22.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,322.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,563. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,303.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,107.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,255.18.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
