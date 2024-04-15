VELA Investment Management LLC Purchases 449 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,738,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513,590. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.57. The company has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

