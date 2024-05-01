Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

NASDAQ HIFS opened at $168.90 on Wednesday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $147.01 and a 1 year high of $230.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile



Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

