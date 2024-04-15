X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.15. 2,870,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 3,903,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASHR. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 129,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 434.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the period.

About X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

