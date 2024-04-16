Analysts Set Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT at $112.88

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBKR. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,917 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $1,145,479.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,368 shares in the company, valued at $44,106,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 441,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,540,615 in the last ninety days. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $109.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.60 and a 200-day moving average of $92.29.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

