Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 174,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 60,638 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 611,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.6 %

C opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

