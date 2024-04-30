Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Capstone Companies Stock Performance

CAPC opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Capstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Capstone Companies Company Profile

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfacessmart mirrors and standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors.

