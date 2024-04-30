Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Plans $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.
Welltower has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
Welltower Price Performance
Shares of Welltower stock opened at $95.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.54. Welltower has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $95.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
