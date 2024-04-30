Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Plans $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

Welltower has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $95.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.54. Welltower has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $95.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

