Short Interest in Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Rises By 20.6%

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,500 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 552,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,332.5 days.

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

