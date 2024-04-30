Short Interest in Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Rises By 20.6%

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,500 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 552,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,332.5 days.
Virgin Money UK Price Performance
Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.
Virgin Money UK Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Virgin Money UK
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.