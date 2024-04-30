Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Announces $0.12 Dividend

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1231 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. Wienerberger has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells clay blocks, facing bricks, roof tiles, and pavers in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers wall, façade, and roof system for single, two, and multi-family homes, and non-residential construction; paving and water management for gardens, pavements, and parking areas; and electrical cooling and heating installation, drinking water and wastewater, garden irrigation, irrigation systems and water storage.

