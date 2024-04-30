Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Announces $0.12 Dividend

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1231 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
Wienerberger Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. Wienerberger has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39.
Wienerberger Company Profile
