Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Barclays

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $165.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PG. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Shares of PG opened at $155.45 on Friday. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $163.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

