StockNews.com Upgrades Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.80.

WGO opened at $63.12 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.71.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $703.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after buying an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,448,000 after buying an additional 44,987 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,660,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,044,000 after buying an additional 161,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,920,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 731,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,325,000 after buying an additional 380,200 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

