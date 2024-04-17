ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) Stake Raised by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors owned about 0.32% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 18,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.49. 1,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,999. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $38.80.

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

