Analysts Set R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Target Price at $17.00

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.87.

Several research analysts have commented on RCM shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, February 26th.

R1 RCM stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55.

In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,579.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in R1 RCM by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in R1 RCM by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

