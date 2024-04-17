BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average is $84.37.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

