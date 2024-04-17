Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Acquires 1,926 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VUG traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.62. 177,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,984. The company has a market cap of $115.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $242.98 and a 1 year high of $348.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.50.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

