DecisionPoint Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,651. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $81.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

