Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,711,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $446.00 to $479.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.93.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,144.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,907 shares of company stock worth $13,950,851 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $396.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,459,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,238. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.08. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $419.20. The company has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

