McAdam LLC Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

McAdam LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 25,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Chevron by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $166.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.81 and its 200-day moving average is $151.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.