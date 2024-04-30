McAdam LLC Reduces Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

McAdam LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121,364 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,597,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,696,000 after buying an additional 199,531 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,364,000 after buying an additional 366,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 13.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,792,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,556,000 after purchasing an additional 573,424 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IAU opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

