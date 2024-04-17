Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.