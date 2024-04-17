FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 111,870 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 59,353 shares.The stock last traded at $75.26 and had previously closed at $75.26.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.14.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3381 per share. This is an increase from FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAVI. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC boosted its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

