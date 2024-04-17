FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 111,870 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 59,353 shares.The stock last traded at $75.26 and had previously closed at $75.26.
FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Trading Down 0.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.14.
FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3381 per share. This is an increase from FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund
The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.
