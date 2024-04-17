Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 2.1% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.86. 1,599,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,145. The company has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.77.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

