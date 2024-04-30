Dynex Self Reported Market Cap Hits $44.16 Million (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. In the last week, Dynex has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Dynex has a market capitalization of $44.16 million and $1.83 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Dynex

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 88,664,206 coins and its circulating supply is 88,670,143 coins. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 88,651,187.20302178. The last known price of Dynex is 0.48990499 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,777,538.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

