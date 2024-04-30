PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.650-3.650 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.830-0.830 EPS.
PayPal Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.27. PayPal has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal
In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on PYPL
PayPal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PayPal
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.