American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.300-10.530 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Tower also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.30-10.53 EPS.

American Tower Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE AMT opened at $175.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.05 and a 200-day moving average of $194.49. The firm has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. American Tower has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 203.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.