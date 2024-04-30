Asure Software (ASUR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Asure Software to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. On average, analysts expect Asure Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Asure Software Trading Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ ASUR opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $193.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72.
About Asure Software
Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.
