Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.62. Yum China has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on YUMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Get Our Latest Report on Yum China

About Yum China

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.