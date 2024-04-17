Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 467 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

AIA opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.25. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $52.02 and a twelve month high of $63.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

