Po Valley Energy Limited (ASX:PVE) Insider Kevin Bailey Buys 719,675 Shares

Po Valley Energy Limited (ASX:PVE – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Bailey purchased 719,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,627.98 ($17,179.34).

Kevin Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Po Valley Energy alerts:

On Thursday, April 4th, Kevin Bailey purchased 7,050,000 shares of Po Valley Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$204,450.00 ($131,903.23).

On Tuesday, February 13th, Kevin Bailey purchased 162,274 shares of Po Valley Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,841.86 ($3,768.94).

On Friday, February 9th, Kevin Bailey bought 1,005,427 shares of Po Valley Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,189.95 ($22,703.19).

Po Valley Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Po Valley Energy Company Profile

Po Valley Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in the Po Valley Region, Italy. The company's project portfolio include the Teodorico project located in the shallow waters of the Adriatic Sea; and Torre del Moro gas/oil condensate and Ravizza/Bagnolo exploration licenses in Piano.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Po Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Po Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.