Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,863. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. Richelieu Hardware has a 1-year low of C$37.68 and a 1-year high of C$48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$453.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$443.00 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.8799626 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$43,899.40. In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.73, for a total value of C$131,198.70. Also, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$43,899.40. 7.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$47.60 to C$45.50 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. National Bank Financial cut Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

