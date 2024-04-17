Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 129 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $223.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.02 and its 200-day moving average is $196.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

