SVB Wealth LLC Sells 7,608 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,785 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB increased its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 84,971 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,581,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.