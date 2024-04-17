Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Director Sells C$5,520,000.00 in Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) Director William Sean Guest sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$5,520,000.00.

Valeura Energy Price Performance

Valeura Energy stock traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.06. The company had a trading volume of 237,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,738. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.65. The company has a market cap of C$626.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. Valeura Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91.

Get Valeura Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Valeura Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.