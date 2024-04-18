Archer Investment Corp Has $139,000 Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 289.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 741.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,154.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,257.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,136.65. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $686.08 and a 12-month high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,180.45.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

