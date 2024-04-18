D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

D.R. Horton has increased its dividend by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. D.R. Horton has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $15.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $145.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.37. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,462.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 611.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.