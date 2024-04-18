CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 686 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,055,000 after purchasing an additional 628,944 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.61.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,554. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.65 and a 200-day moving average of $151.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

