CapWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $24,214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $835,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,904. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

