Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies makes up about 0.6% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,156,441,000 after buying an additional 40,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,430,000 after buying an additional 90,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,351,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,620,000 after buying an additional 196,859 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $239,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $405.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.33.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $367.48. The stock had a trading volume of 143,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,681. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $403.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

