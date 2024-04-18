Compound (COMP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $29.61 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $435.69 million and $29.61 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $53.72 or 0.00084364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00032170 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012951 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003127 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,111,164 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,111,160.03855437 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 52.83621721 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 487 active market(s) with $32,518,689.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

