Peterson Wealth Services Trims Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Peterson Wealth Services cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 11,356 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,044 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,655 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,664,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PXD traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $269.19. 226,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $278.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

