MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 66,526 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 66,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 451.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.96.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.37%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

