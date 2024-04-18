Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $322,000 Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $260,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 601,536 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 491.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,472,000 after acquiring an additional 289,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,163,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after acquiring an additional 197,293 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $149.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.21 and its 200-day moving average is $153.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.19. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.72 and a twelve month high of $180.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.