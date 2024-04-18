Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $98.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

