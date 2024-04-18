Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.92 EPS

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92), Yahoo Finance reports. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle updated its FY24 guidance to $6.85-$6.97 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.850-6.970 EPS.
Crown Castle Trading Down 1.0 %
CCI stock opened at $93.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $134.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.41 and a 200-day moving average of $105.15.
Crown Castle Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 180.92%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.57.
Crown Castle Company Profile
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
