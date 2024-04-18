D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given “Underperform” Rating at Wedbush

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:DHI traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.97. 1,551,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,608. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.37.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.43. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.