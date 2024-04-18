Curran Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Curran Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 637,995.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 127,599 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,949,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 92.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 75,456 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth $3,226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 720.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 69,118 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.77. 15,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,860. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.50. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.48.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

