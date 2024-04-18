Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $20.26 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems makes up about 3.2% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $20,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,515,000 after purchasing an additional 698,611 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 671.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,617,000 after acquiring an additional 212,204 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,288,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,175,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,034,000 after acquiring an additional 77,980 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FDS traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $430.52. 58,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,739. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $380.96 and a one year high of $488.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.70.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

