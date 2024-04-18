Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 2,276 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 366,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 18,576 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,211,000 after acquiring an additional 811,101 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 519,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after acquiring an additional 80,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $500,000.

NASDAQ IGOV traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 24,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,415. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.23.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

