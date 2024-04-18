Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Purchases 100 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 5.1% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Broadcom by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,909,000 after buying an additional 22,774 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 137,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $114,221,000 after buying an additional 64,912 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, NatWest Group plc increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 8,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,263,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,279.88. 843,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,307.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1,115.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,285.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

